Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. 8,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
