Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. 8,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.