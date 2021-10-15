BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 4.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.00. 2,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several research firms have commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $804.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

