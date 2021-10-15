Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 62,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.06. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.61.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

