BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.03. BIT Mining shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 36,621 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

