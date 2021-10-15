Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $72.94

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $358,818.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.94 or 0.00118129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

