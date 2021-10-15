bitCNY One Day Trading Volume Tops $881,007.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $881,007.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

