Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Tops $19.77 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

