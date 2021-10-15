Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.21 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $123,437.63 and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025856 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

