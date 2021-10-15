Bitcoin Confidential Trading Up 36.3% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $23,062.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022793 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00288677 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.