Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $108,517.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $14.13 or 0.00022896 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $108,517.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022666 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 169,177 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.