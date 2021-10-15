Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $7.08 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.08 million and $993.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00203922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00116687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.