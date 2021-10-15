BitCore (BTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $347,125.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $347,125.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.69 or 0.06271602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00309058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.68 or 0.01020941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00088853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.21 or 0.00449973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.00313733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00281080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004826 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.