BitForex Token (BF) Market Capitalization Tops $11.63 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $238,751.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00216608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00094692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,361,118 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

