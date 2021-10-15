BitForex Token (BF) Price Tops $0.0028

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $11.80 million and $250,424.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,361,118 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

