BitMax Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00215738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00094571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.