BitTorrent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388.56 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $388.56 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00059737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011132 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005610 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

