BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $82,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after buying an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $20.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $912.61. 17,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

