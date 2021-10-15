BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Insider Mirjana Blume Purchases 10,000 Shares

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) insider Mirjana Blume bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($18,552.39).

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.89). 488,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,271. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 127.82 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

