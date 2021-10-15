Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
