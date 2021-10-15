Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

