BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 86.8% in September

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $424,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 25,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,236. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

