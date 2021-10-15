Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.91

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 552271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.