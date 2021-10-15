Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $21.83 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.