Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $332.54

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.54 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 35,360 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £269.31 million and a PE ratio of 19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.54.
In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total value of £519.09 ($678.19).
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
