Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $19.62

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.62, but opened at $20.43. Blue Bird shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.