Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $86,688.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $86,688.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

