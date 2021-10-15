BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.48.

BNPQY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 193,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

