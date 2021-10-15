Bonded Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98,131.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $98,131.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00206464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00092674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec



Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

