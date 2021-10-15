Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,468.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,496.22 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,318.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,302.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

