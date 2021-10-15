Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,540.00

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2,540.00 and last traded at $2,539.20, with a volume of 13059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,496.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Get Booking alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,318.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Booking by 21.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Booking by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.