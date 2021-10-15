Boosted Finance Price Hits $2.42 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $144,556.68 and approximately $70,371.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00003889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

