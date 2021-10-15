BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

BIMI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.