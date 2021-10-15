BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Cut by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

