Boson Protocol Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.19 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00312102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

