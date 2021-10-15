Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,611. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

