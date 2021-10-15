Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $259.32

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$259.32 and last traded at C$259.32, with a volume of 49496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$256.12.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$231.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 87.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

