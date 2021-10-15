Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.