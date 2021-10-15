Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $27,255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.