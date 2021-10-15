Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nelnet worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $366,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,617.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,914 in the last ninety days. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

