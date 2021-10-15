Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.0 days.

BNTGF stock remained flat at $$96.00 on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

