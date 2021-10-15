BRF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 761% compared to the average volume of 414 call options.

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 273,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.76. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRF by 189.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 431,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRF by 61,939.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BRF by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

