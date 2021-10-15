Brian May Acquires 750 Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Stock

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

FERG stock opened at £104.90 ($137.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,906.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm has a market cap of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 1-year high of £108.10 ($141.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

