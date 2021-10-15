BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

BBIO stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

