Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 17,369 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

