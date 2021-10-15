Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $691.76 million, a PE ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.