Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 43,307 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Instruments by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 186,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 41.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

