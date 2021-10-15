Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 58,359 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

