Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,047 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.27 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

