Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $468,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,983. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 666.78, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

