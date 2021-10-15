Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graham by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $581.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

