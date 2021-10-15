Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 16,507 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADUS stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.
Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Addus HomeCare Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
