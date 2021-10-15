Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 16,507 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

